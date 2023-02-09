Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Price Performance

NYSE CUZ opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $41.69.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUZ. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Cousins Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.