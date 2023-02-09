Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.52-2.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.86.

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,649. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 240.2% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

