CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.13

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.13 and traded as low as $2.85. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 33,769 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
CPS Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.81.
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.
