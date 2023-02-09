CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.13

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.13 and traded as low as $2.85. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 33,769 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CPS Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 48,725 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

