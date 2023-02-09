Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.20-$6.40 EPS.

Shares of Crown stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Crown has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.05.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 5.62%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CCK. Mizuho boosted their target price on Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crown from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 81.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Crown by 124.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 89,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 49,356 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Crown by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Crown during the third quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Crown by 614.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 374,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,330,000 after acquiring an additional 321,904 shares during the last quarter.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

