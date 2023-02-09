CSP Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

CSP has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.6% annually over the last three years.

CSP Stock Performance

CSP stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53. CSP has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity

CSP ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter.

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 541,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,986,109.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,212.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 541,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,986,109.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,605 shares of company stock worth $107,222. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSP in the third quarter worth about $283,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in CSP during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CSP by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

About CSP

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions, security products, IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the High Performance Products and Technology Solutions segments. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

Featured Stories

