CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $620.62 million. CTS also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40-2.70 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTS. StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.50.

CTS Stock Performance

NYSE:CTS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 167,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,024. CTS has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTS

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CTS had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $142.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. CTS’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O'sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $129,062.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,407,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kieran M. O'sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at $22,644,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,759 shares of company stock valued at $881,673 in the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 7.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Featured Stories

