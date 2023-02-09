CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $58.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.45. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

