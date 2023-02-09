Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Has $6.71 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up 1.3% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.04. 132,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.73 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Argus cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.