Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Has $75,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,482 shares during the quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.23.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $6.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $228.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,627,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,780,293. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.49, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

