Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Sells 430 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.4 %

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Shares of PSA traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $303.34. 148,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.75. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $421.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

