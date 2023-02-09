Dean Investment Associates LLC Grows Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 5.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Weis Markets by 76.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Weis Markets by 1.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Weis Markets by 1.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Weis Markets by 5.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of WMK opened at $84.29 on Thursday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $95.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.70%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

