Dent Price Reaches $0.0009 (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Dent has a total market cap of $88.47 million and $10.37 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

