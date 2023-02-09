Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been given a €21.00 ($22.58) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 87.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($215.05) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €206.00 ($221.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($188.17) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($188.17) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

Shares of ETR DB1 traded down €0.15 ($0.16) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €166.30 ($178.82). 384,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €165.51 and a 200 day moving average of €167.02. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €135.80 ($146.02) and a 1 year high of €180.00 ($193.55).

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

