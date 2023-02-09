DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.92 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 2.07%.

DHI Group Stock Performance

DHX stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $223.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. DHI Group has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHI Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 48,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 21,669 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI Group Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

DHI Group, Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances.

