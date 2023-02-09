Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Numis Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.04) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.76) to GBX 225 ($2.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.34) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.25) to GBX 260 ($3.13) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.20) to GBX 259 ($3.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Shore Capital decreased their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 160 ($1.92) to GBX 159 ($1.91) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 235.60 ($2.83).

Direct Line Insurance Group stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 184.25 ($2.21). 1,776,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,992,541. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 201.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 203.32. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 161.95 ($1.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 312.70 ($3.76). The company has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 921.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.53.

In other news, insider Penny James sold 218,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.67), for a total value of £484,048.80 ($581,859.36).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

