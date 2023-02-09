Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $55.19

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.19, but opened at $59.52. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $59.63, with a volume of 398,893 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 6.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 106.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $776,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 132.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $192,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.