Diversified Gas & Oil (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) Shares Up 1.1%

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:DGOCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 34,640 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 15,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Diversified Gas & Oil Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49.

About Diversified Gas & Oil

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

