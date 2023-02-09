Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2023

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.87-1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95. Douglas Emmett also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.87-$1.93 EPS.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.08. 2,117,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,008. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 138.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.13.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after purchasing an additional 759,320 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $17,790,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 74.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after acquiring an additional 380,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2,701.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.