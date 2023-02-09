Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.87-1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95. Douglas Emmett also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.87-$1.93 EPS.
Douglas Emmett Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:DEI traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.08. 2,117,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,008. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 138.18%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after purchasing an additional 759,320 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $17,790,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 74.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after acquiring an additional 380,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2,701.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.