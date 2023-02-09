Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.87-1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95. Douglas Emmett also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.87-$1.93 EPS.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.08. 2,117,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,008. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 138.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after purchasing an additional 759,320 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $17,790,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 74.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after acquiring an additional 380,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2,701.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.