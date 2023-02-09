Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Dun & Bradstreet stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.01. 967,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,235. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $111,057,136.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,579,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,368,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,361,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 602,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $111,057,136.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,579,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,368,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DNB shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

