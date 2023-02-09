dYdX Self Reported Market Cap Hits $138.01 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. dYdX has a market capitalization of $138.01 million and approximately $296.43 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dYdX has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. One dYdX token can currently be bought for about $2.48 or 0.00011343 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

