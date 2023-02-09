EAC Price Hits $0.0131 on Top Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. EAC has a market cap of $3.94 million and $4,980.29 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EAC has traded up 19.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.45 or 0.00427246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014788 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000843 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017994 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01389113 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,181.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

