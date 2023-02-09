EAC Price Tops $0.0140 on Major Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One EAC token can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $6,053.63 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01309215 USD and is down -5.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,038.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

