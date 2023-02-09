Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Lessened by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,555,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,484 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up approximately 0.9% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $340,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Eaton by 339.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,351 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Eaton by 15.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,896,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,418,000 after buying an additional 381,499 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $42,788,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,170,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

ETN opened at $168.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $170.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

