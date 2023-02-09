Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.04-8.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.22. Eaton also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.04-$8.44 EPS.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.73. 465,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,745. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.33. Eaton has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $170.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,617,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,918,000 after acquiring an additional 247,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,007,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,611,000 after acquiring an additional 60,797 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 962,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.