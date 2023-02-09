Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,578 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.05. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $42.98.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.