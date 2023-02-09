Edge Capital Group LLC Cuts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,561 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 673,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,983,000 after acquiring an additional 54,550 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 310,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,216,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PG opened at $138.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.31 and a 200-day moving average of $141.80. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.