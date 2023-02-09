Edge Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Targa Resources worth $8,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. State Street Corp raised its position in Targa Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $528,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,874 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 11.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,751,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,878,000 after acquiring an additional 398,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 10.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,496,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,990,000 after purchasing an additional 245,305 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

NYSE:TRGP opened at $75.17 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.92 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

