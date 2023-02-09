Edge Capital Group LLC Has $4.69 Million Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 2,683.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 225,397 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC owned 0.19% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

AMJ stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $23.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762.

