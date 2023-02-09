Edge Capital Group LLC Has $4.69 Million Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 2,683.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 225,397 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC owned 0.19% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000.
AMJ stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $23.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93.
