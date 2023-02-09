Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 30,187.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,451 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.5 %

CME opened at $188.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.68 and its 200 day moving average is $181.67. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.20.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

