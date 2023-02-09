Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 25,980.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,017 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,599 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Shell by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

SHEL opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

SHEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.86) to GBX 2,950 ($35.46) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.19) to GBX 2,987 ($35.91) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,461.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

