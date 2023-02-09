Edge Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,086 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $66.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

