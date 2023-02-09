Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 173,487 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,487 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $34,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,490 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,615 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after buying an additional 3,624,791 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,130,000 after buying an additional 3,884,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,956,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,046,000 after buying an additional 1,253,944 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.99 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $50.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.47.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.