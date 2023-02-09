Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Albemarle makes up about 0.8% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $10,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 49.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,285. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ALB stock opened at $272.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.58. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.37.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

