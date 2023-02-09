Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 0.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schubert & Co increased its position in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $606.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $253.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $567.84 and a 200 day moving average of $522.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.