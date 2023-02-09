Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 502 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

