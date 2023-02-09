Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 646.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 118.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 234.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 344,756 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $93.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.98. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.41.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 83.91%. Analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

