Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $437,000 Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TNL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after buying an additional 1,197,611 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TNL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $34,027.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

