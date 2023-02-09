Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $617,000 Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,004,939 shares of company stock valued at $170,055,096 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Shares of BX opened at $94.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $138.29.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

