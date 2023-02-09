Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 148.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 162,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 141,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 60,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

ICLN opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

