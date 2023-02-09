Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 1,414 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $212.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.05 and its 200 day moving average is $200.68. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.58.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

