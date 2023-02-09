Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 2,026 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.14% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 187.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF opened at $24.28 on Thursday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $31.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

