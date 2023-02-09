Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 667 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 68.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,280,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,376,000 after purchasing an additional 929,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 133.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,340,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,951,000 after purchasing an additional 766,098 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after buying an additional 624,628 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,678,000 after buying an additional 525,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DELL opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 208.47%. The business had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

