Electroneum Market Capitalization Achieves $48.94 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. Electroneum has a market cap of $48.94 million and $68,927.82 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001062 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000635 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002763 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015685 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000146 BTC.
About Electroneum
Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,939,053,971 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
