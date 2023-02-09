Electroneum Market Capitalization Achieves $48.94 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. Electroneum has a market cap of $48.94 million and $68,927.82 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001062 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015685 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,939,053,971 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.