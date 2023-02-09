Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.06

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as high as C$1.25. Electrovaya shares last traded at C$1.21, with a volume of 122,829 shares traded.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.25 target price on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.
The firm has a market cap of C$207.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.06.
Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.
