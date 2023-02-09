ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:GRU) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:GRU – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.42. 6,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 13,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:GRU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.61% of ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return at the end of the most recent reporting period.

