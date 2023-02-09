Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 92.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.

EFC opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 21.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

