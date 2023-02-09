Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 92.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.
Ellington Financial Stock Performance
EFC opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 21.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.
Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.
About Ellington Financial
Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.
