Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00 to $4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.09. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.15 EPS.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.05. The stock had a trading volume of 295,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,775. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 608,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $256,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

