Energean plc (LON:ENOG) Declares Dividend of $0.30

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Energean Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Energean stock opened at GBX 1,201 ($14.44) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 4,646.15. Energean has a 12-month low of GBX 914 ($10.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,622 ($19.50). The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,273.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,326.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Energean from GBX 1,750 ($21.04) to GBX 1,580 ($18.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

