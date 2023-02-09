Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enphase Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ ENPH opened at $218.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 79.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy
In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,090 shares in the company, valued at $17,077,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,674 shares of company stock worth $49,093,092 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
Featured Articles
