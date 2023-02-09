Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Equitable Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EQH stock opened at $32.76 on Thursday. Equitable has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $905,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,307 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,018.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Equitable by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth $266,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Equitable in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It offers investment management insights, expertise and innovations to drive better investment decisions and outcomes for clients and institutional investors worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.